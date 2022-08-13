New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City.

On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.

A surveillance operation later confirmed the presence of the suspect’s vehicle at the house, and Kashife J Ninvalle, was located inside the house.

According to the press release, Ninvalle was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Madison County Jail. He will be taken back to New York.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.