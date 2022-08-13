New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County

Arrested for second-degree murder.
Arrested for second-degree murder.(MCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City.

On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.

A surveillance operation later confirmed the presence of the suspect’s vehicle at the house, and Kashife J Ninvalle, was located inside the house.

According to the press release, Ninvalle was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Madison County Jail. He will be taken back to New York.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Aug. 11, 2022 on Blountstown St. in Tallahassee
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Judge Barbara Hobbs (Photo: Leon County 2nd Judicial Circuit website)
Circuit judge will face reprimand from Florida Supreme Court later this month
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot...
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
Justin Kuhns (Left) and Susan Kuhns (Right) are accused of embezzling $100,000 in Thomasville,...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft and other charges
A Gadsden County family reflects after their kid's truck gets shot at with them inside.
Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at

Latest News

TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown crash.
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown hit-and-run
A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies say they have a person of...
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot...
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Former employee speaks out after Miller Co. Sheriff arrested on sexual battery charges