TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report.

TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police claim Wade was angry with the victim and arrived at his apartment around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Wade allegedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the area.

Wade was charged with Attempted Homicide and Resisting Officers without Violence.

