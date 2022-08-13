TPD arrest a woman in connection to deadly midtown crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 22-year-old, Andrea OConnor, following a deadly crash that happened on July 22, 2022.

The crash happened just before midnight, in the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.

According to TPD, OConnor was driving southbound on Thomasville Road when she hit the victim while he was walking across the road.

OConnor immediately drove away from the scene. The victim, an adult man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

TPD said the evidence indicates OConnor was driving over the speed limit while using her phone.

After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, detectives established probable cause, and warrants were obtained for OConnor who turned herself into the Leon County Detention Facility on August 12, 2022.

OConor was arrested for vehicular homicide without rendering aid, and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

If you witness a crash or see individuals driving erratically, please call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

