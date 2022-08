TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road.

Officers responded to the call just at 4:30 Sunday morning.

TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation.

