TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 is happening Aug. 20-21.

The deadline to register for the City of Tallahassee’s Hilaman Golf Course on Wednesday, August 17th.

Entry fees are $150 for amateurs and $250 for professionals.

