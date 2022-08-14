Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Conditions are looking great to cap off the weekend and kick off the work week Monday. Mostly sunny skies in the forecast, with rain chances today at only 30%. The good times keep on rolling through Monday, with rain chances at 20%. High temperatures will sit right around 90 the next few days.

A shift in the pattern takes hold by Tuesday, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Rain chances slowly rise through Wednesday; up to 60% by Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the low 90′s.

