Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 14

Sunny skies and drier conditions for the viewing area Sunday and Monday, with rain chances returning by Tuesday.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Conditions are looking great to cap off the weekend and kick off the work week Monday. Mostly sunny skies in the forecast, with rain chances today at only 30%. The good times keep on rolling through Monday, with rain chances at 20%. High temperatures will sit right around 90 the next few days.

A shift in the pattern takes hold by Tuesday, with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Rain chances slowly rise through Wednesday; up to 60% by Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the low 90′s.

