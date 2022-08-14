Mike Norvell impressed with FSU’s identity after second scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On a day full of scrimmages, Florida State Football stood out among the rest. FSU is just two weeks away from it’s first action of the season, and the identity of this football team is starting to take shape.

FSU head man Mike Norvell wasted no time telling media late Saturday night that he thought the ‘Noles put in some great work throughout their second scrimmage of fall camp. Guys were flying around, great physicality from his group, players winning one-on-one matchups, and both sides of the ball were locked in. It was clear he was impressed with his team.

“The ownership of the offense--I mean they’re really doing a nice job. I like what I’m seeing from that group. I thought our running backs ran hard, our receivers made some plays out on the perimeter, and guys who have been playing well are continuing to play well,” Norvell raved, “I’m excited about that continued development. Then defensively, I thought it was definitely--our defense played fast tonight. I just thought it was a really good scrimmage.”

Deeper than one side of the ball or the other is FSU’s approach. The staff tried to create some adversity throughout this past week. The team went to Jacksonville late in the week for a couple of practices, then of course had to come back to campus for the scrimmage. A scrimmage that culminated a six day work week for the squad.

Norvell said his guys handled it well. Adding, it’s a night and day difference from when he started at FSU just with how this team approaches work. He loves his team’s mindset and says a true identity has started to come into focus.

“I think it’s a team that’s tough. I think they’re building their mental toughness, their physical toughness, and that’s showing up. They’re passionate. The energy--you see the excitement and the competitiveness. That showed up again tonight and I thought they came out to compete. That was really, really pleasing for me,” Norvell said, “I do believe that it’s a team that really loves to compete. We have to continue to clean up the details. We have to continue to focus on the little things. I like the identity of what they’re showing and it’s a team that definitely cares about each other.”

One more week of preseason camp for the Seminoles before Week Zero game week preparation for Duquesne.

