One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4 p.m. According to a press release, a 32-year-old driver of a sedan left the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 for unknown reasons, crossed the grass median, and collided with a SUV traveling west.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old Gretna woman driving the SUV suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

