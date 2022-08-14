Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Joliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Joliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

