Two people injured following shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m.

Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital. An officer described the injuries as “non-fatal at this time.”

Police have not made an arrest and were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

