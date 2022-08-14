Two people injured following shooting in Tallahassee

Two people were shot Sunday evening, according to police. Both are still alive but receiving...
Two people were shot Sunday evening, according to police. Both are still alive but receiving treatment at a hospital.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that injured multiple people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident happened on the 200 Block of Dixie Drive in Tallahassee after 6 p.m.

Police say two victims were shot and taken to the hospital. An officer described the injuries as “non-fatal at this time.”

Police have not made an arrest and were still on scene as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
Police arrested Montana Wade in connection to a stabbing at a Tallahassee apartment Friday.
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown crash.
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown hit-and-run
A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies say they have a person of...
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured

Latest News

The deadline to register for the City of Tallahassee’s Hilaman Golf Course on Wednesday, August...
Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21
The deadline to register for the City of Tallahassee’s Hilaman Golf Course on Wednesday, August...
Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21
Sunny skies and drier conditions for the viewing area Sunday and Monday, with rain chances...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 14
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured