3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
Two people were shot Sunday evening, according to police. Both are still alive but receiving...
Two people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
Police arrested Montana Wade in connection to a stabbing at a Tallahassee apartment Friday.
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown crash.
TPD arrest woman in connection to fatal midtown hit-and-run

Latest News

A youth coach was shot and killed Saturday in front of his players at a football game,...
Community mourns youth coach shot and killed at game
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
5,128 students in Colleton County are returning to the classroom this year.
So-called “Don’t Say Gay” law confuses some Florida schools