1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10

SUV left the roadway, crashed and caught on fire.
SUV left the roadway, crashed and caught on fire.(FHP)
By WCTV Staff and Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges.

According to FHP, an SUV went off the highway and into trees, then caught fire. One person was injured, FHP said.

A Survival Flight from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was at the scene. The victim is being flown to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to FHP.

Westbound lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes.

No further information was released.

