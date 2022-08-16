ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest.

The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments like excessive bail.

WCTV’s Capitol City correspondent Mike Rogers spoke to both sides on this dispute.

The ACLU brought the lawsuit on behalf of a group called the Tallahassee Bail Fund that puts up money for people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford bail.

The lawsuit alleges the Clerk of Courts is using this statute to keep that money to pay for fines and fees the person may owe, and it is often times unrelated to their arrest.

“We use a revolving fund model. Ideally when someone who we bail out goes to their trial that money will come back and we’re able to pay for the next person to get out of jail in the pretrial detention,” Malia Bruker, co-founder of the Tallahassee Bail Fund, said. “Other funds come from donations from the community, from Leon County residents and other people who care about this issue.”

Bruker said they are suing Leon County to discontinue that practice. In total, the Tallahassee Bail Fund said $5,200 is being held by the county currently used to cover unpaid fines and fees.

As of Aug. 3 the Tallahassee Bail Fund has less than $6,000 left in donations and Leon County is depriving them of money the are owed to make their whole operation possible.

WCTV reached out to the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office for a response. In a statement, they said “while it is the Clerk’s policy not to comment on ongoing litigation, it is the Clerk’s responsibility to follow the law.”

The Tallahassee Bail Fund was formed in May of 2020 to provide bail relief to those who cannot afford it.

