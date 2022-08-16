City Commission candidate files cease and desist over campaign ads

The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to heat up after Bellamy files a cease and desist letter against one of Matlow’s campaign ads.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to heat up after Bellamy files a cease and desist letter against one of Matlow’s campaign ads.

The letter claims that at least one of Matlow’s radio ads includes false statements, according to his opponent Bellamy. The letter points out that an ad, approved by Matlow claims Bellamy as a Republican running as a democrat and further says that Bellamy supported Donald Trump and Ron Desantis.

Bellamy says none of that is true.

“Jeremy and his team have been making up lies about who I have supported, who I have donated to, and I usually took that as a good sign that it was validation of why I was running. But this radio ad was a little too much. You shouldn’t be able to just make up who somebody voted for or donated to,” said Bellamy.

In an interview with WCTV, Bellamy also said that Matlow should not be able to get away with making up lies without consequences.

“You shouldn’t be able to just blatantly violate Florida law and not have some repercussions,” he said.

This is why in addition to the cease and desist letter, Bellamy’s lawyers say they plan to also file a complaint with the Florida election commission.

“They need to pull the add the ad and quit running it. The ad they made is not honest, but more specifically it’s against the law the way they put it together,” said Bellamy.

WCTV reached out to Commissioner Matlow’s office for comment, and have not heard back.

