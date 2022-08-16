Crist, Fried campaign in the Big Bend as election day nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The time to win over undecided voters is rapidly slipping away for candidates on the ballot in Florida’s primary election Aug. 23.

Many eyes are on the Democratic race for governor, with the top two candidates making the Big Bend a priority in the race’s final days.

Both Former Governor Charlie Crist and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are in Tallahassee this week. Monday, Crist spoke to a room filled with local faith leaders.

“I believe in doing what’s right. I believe in doing the right thing,” he told them.

In a one-on-one interview with WCTV, Crist explained affordability is becoming a key issue on the campaign trail, noting how difficult it is to purchase a home in Florida.

“We need to make sure we have a governor who understands what’s happening to real people every single day in our state,” he said.

Crist added another top issue is abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade earlier this year.

That was top of mind Sunday, when Fried held a ‘Roe the Vote’ rally outside the Leon County Courthouse. Fried wants to make reproductive rights a difference making issue at the ballot box.

“We are not going to back down. We are going to continue elevating our voices continue showing up and we’re gonna show up at the ballot box.,” she said.

Rev. R. B. Holmes, of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, served as emcee at Monday’s event. He said he is an independent, and won’t be voting until November. But he believes in both candidates.

“You have two strong, capable candidates. They both have energy, intellect, integrity and wisdom, and let the best person win,” he said.

While Crist continues his ‘Hope for Florida’ tour, Fried launches a bus tour of her own Tuesday, calling it the ‘Something New’ tour. One of the first stops will be in Tallahassee Tuesday evening at Proof Brewing.

