Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 16

Higher rain and thunderstorm chances will increase starting Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and thunderstorms moved through parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon, and a few caused some damage and higher wind gusts.

Most of the storms have either deteriorated, moved south of the area, or were staying west of the area as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cloud coverage from earlier storms will likely keep the odds of rain lower for the rest of the evening. The Wednesday morning lows will likely hit the 70s again with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

A stalling cold front along with mid- to upper-level influences will help to spike rain chances even more for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances will range between 60% to 80% Wednesday through Friday, and 50% to 60% Saturday and Sunday. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 inland.

The odds of showers and storms will be at 50-50 to start the new work week.

