New Faces, Different Places: Cairo Lifer David Coleman excited to lead Syrupmakers Football

Cairo Football
Cairo Football(Joey Lamar)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - When you think of South Georgia Football, you think tradition. History. It’s what high school football is supposed to look like. David Coleman knows that all too well. A Cairo graduate, a Syrupmaker assistant football coach for a decade, and now the chance to lead the program.

“It’s exciting. We have a great community here,” Coleman said, “There’s not many places like it. It’s South Georgia and it means a lot to the people that live here. It’s always been that way and it’s always going to be that way so, that’s exciting.”

There’s nothing that Coleman hasn’t seen while donning the red and black. The foundation of success is set. He knows there’s no need to reinvent the wheel at Cairo and is excited to keep the train moving.

“They’ve been playing football here--great coaches and players--for 100 years,” Coleman concluded, “The foundation has been laid and we want to build on it and keep it going. We talk about attitude and effort and we go to work every single day. Improving as best we can on a daily basis.”

Cairo kicks off its season this Friday, August 19th on the road at Thomas County Central at 7:30PM.

