New Faces, Different Places: Victor Winters looks to build Jaguars into perennial contender

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Football is just two years removed from a Final Four appearance. Now, they look to continue that tradition of success under new head coach Victor Winters.

The Jaguars needed to fill the shoes of Corey Fuller. The football program went with a familiar face, one also familiar with winning.

Victor Winters spent the first few years of his coaching career in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, coaching high school football at his alma mater. The defensive coordinator on the 2020 Final Four team--Winters feels he’s now ready to lead the program.

“This feels really good to be out here. I just got into coaching to have something to do when I left the military in 2012, but to find myself as a head coach ten years later is just a dream come true,” Winters said, “I just feel excited that Gadsden County gave me the opportunity more than any of the other places. I’m looking forward to our first game in two weeks.”

Winters says the transition has been great, and he wants to bring old school football back to the Jaguars--playing to his team’s strengths. All with the goal of building a perennial contender in Gadsden County.

“I want to bring the same standard I had on defense and put it on the offense and special teams. I want to uplift,” Winters concluded, “I’m trying to create a program as big as the programs you hear about in Alabama. The Hoover’s, the Thompson’s, and whatnot. Well, Gadsden County has a plethora of talent, and I want to tap into that and change this into the premier program in the Big Bend.”

Gadsden County opens up its season on the road at Lowndes on Friday, August 26th at 8:00PM.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.