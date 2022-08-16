Rob’s First Alert Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will begin to bounce starting Tuesday as the environment becomes a bit more favorable for higher rain chances.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast, and increase by the end of the week. The more normal August humidity takes back over too - that'll keep the overnight temps in the 70s. #QGforecast #THISisAugust #SHOWERScoming pic.twitter.com/uVfAf9doOV — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) August 16, 2022

Rain chances will be at 40% Tuesday through Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s inland.

The odds of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday as a cold front and mid- to upper-level influences move into the region. This will keep rain chances elevated Thursday through the weekend. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90.

This story was updated to add additional details on the forecast.

