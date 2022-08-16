Rob’s First Alert Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 16

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for Tuesday and the higher rain chances for the rest of the week.
By Rob Nucatola and Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will begin to bounce starting Tuesday as the environment becomes a bit more favorable for higher rain chances.

Rain chances will be at 40% Tuesday through Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s inland.

The odds of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday as a cold front and mid- to upper-level influences move into the region. This will keep rain chances elevated Thursday through the weekend. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90.

This story was updated to add additional details on the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday evening, according to police. Both are still alive but receiving...
Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office said they are being inundated with requests for...
Leon Co. elections office receiving ‘problematic’ requests for voter information
The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to...
City Commission candidate files cease and desist over campaign ads
Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for Tuesday and the higher rain chances...
Rob’s First Alert Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 16
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 15
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 15
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 15
Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Monday, Aug. 15
Sunny skies and drier conditions for the viewing area Sunday and Monday, with rain chances...
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 14