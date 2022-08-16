UPDATE: Liberty County ‘Mullet Boy’ moves up to the Kids Top 25 in 2022 USA Mullet Championship

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - An update on a Big Bend 3-year-old boy looking to take home the “mane” title in the USA Mullet Championships.

A few weeks ago, WCTV told you about Jack Grant of Hosford and thanks to you Jack made it to the Kids’ Top 25.

Now he needs your help to secure a win! Just click on the voting link and use your email address to vote.

Once on the page, scroll down and click on Jack’s picture. You can vote once a day and you have until this Friday at 11:59 p.m. to make your pick.

If Jack wins, he will get $2,500 and of course - ultimate bragging rights!

Voting is live now for the Kids’ Top 25 Finals! Click on this link to vote.

Voting will take place Aug. 15 through Aug. 19 until 11:59 p.m.

You area allowed one vote per email per day and you can use the same email address to vote in both the Kids and the Teens contest on the website.

No social media likes/shares/comments are part of the vote total. Only votes casted on the website count in the final round.

Vote here.

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - Jack Garret has made it into the 2022 Kids Top 25 for the USA Mullet Championships!

On Monday, WCTV spoke with the 3-year-old’s mom, Sierra, who said they will be contacted later this week to talk about how the finals work and submit new pictures.

If he wins, he’ll receive $2,500 and, of course, bragging rights.

The final voting round will take place at a later date on the USA Mullet Championships website.

The USA Mullet Championship says that “the Mullet has been traced back to warriors in Ancient Greece. Today, mullet style and mullet culture is back, bro, and in a big way.”

For those ages 19 or older who think they’ve “got what it takes to ride the wave to Mullet Fame” can register for the Open Division on the USA Mullet Championships website until Aug. 31.

WCTV will make sure you have all the information once voting starts so that you can help Jack take the “mane” title.

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown.

Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.

Jack is one of 30 kids in the 1 to 4-years-old age group to crack the top 100. The ages 5 to 8 group has 30 contestants, and another 40 kids between the ages of 9 to 12 round out the top 100.

Fan voting began on Facebook the morning of Friday, July 22, and is open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 24. To vote, simply find Jack in the album on this post and give him a like. The top 25 vote-getters will advance to the finals.

Jack’s mom tells us he’s a wild little man with the hair to match — he’s all about his flow and has grown this mullet from day one.

If Jack takes the top spot, he’ll win $2,500, as well as lifelong bragging rights.

