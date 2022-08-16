The Usual Suspects: August 14, 2022

“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday evening, according to police. Both are still alive but receiving...
Three people injured following shooting in Tallahassee
Florida Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon.
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office said they are being inundated with requests for...
Leon Co. elections office receiving ‘problematic’ requests for voter information
5,128 students in Colleton County are returning to the classroom this year.
So-called “Don’t Say Gay” law confuses some Florida schools

Latest News

Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Sides Battle Over Election Law ‘Solicitation’ Restrictions
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19