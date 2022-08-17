Court rules against Madison residents seeking to preserve confederate monument

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A confederate monument in Madison is one step closer to being torn down.

Florida’s first district court of appeals ruled against a group of citizens seeking to preserve it.

But it’s still not clear if the monument will be removed or when.

Back in 2020, the city voted 3 to 2 to tear the 23-foot statue down.

That prompted a lawsuit by descendants of confederate veterans.

They argue removing the monument would violate their rights of free speech and violate the city’s historical preservation ordinance.

City Manager Jerome Wyche said after the court ruled against those descendants, the city’s vote to remove the statue should still stand.

“As far as I’m concerned, as far as what I know, the decision that was made to move forward with removal is probably the process that I think should be honored,” Wyche said.

Some Madison residents say the statue has no place being in the middle of a popular park in town, and that it stands as a testament to racism that still exists in the city.

Descendants of confederate veterans, however, say it’s an important piece of history that should be preserved.

David McCallister, the attorney for those seeking to protect the monument, issued this statement to WCTV:

“We are obviously disappointed with the appellate court’s decision and are in the process of filing an appeal. The dismissal with prejudice was very harsh and the plaintiffs feel the basis for the decision was an affirmative action decision and a product of cancel culture.”

Wyche said the city will hold off on taking any action until the legal battle has been resolved.

