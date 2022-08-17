FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms.

Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus.

“Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be different,” freshman Justin Mack said on move-in day. “But I’m ready for it. I’m excited.”

Justin is the son of two FAMU alums.

“It’s bittersweet,” Justin’s mom, Tynese Mack, said. “Because of course I don’t want to leave him. But at the same time I’m excited he decided to go where we graduated from.”

Justin is one of about 700 students who moved into FAMU towers Monday to start his first year as a Rattler.

Some freshman, however, are still facing uncertainty on whether they’ll be given a spot in the dorms, as FAMU continues to grapple with a housing shortage.

“I understand there’s a big issue,” FAMU parent Terrence Rash said. “Because when we came for freshman orientation, there were so many more freshmen that needed housing that didn’t have it.”

We first reported on the FAMU housing shortage about a month ago.

At that time, there were nearly 600 students on a waitlist to get into the dorms.

Since then, about 200 students have gotten a dorm room, but that still leaves about 400 without on campus housing.

University president Larry Robinson says increasing interest in the school has been the driving force for this shortage.

16,000 students applied this year, up 30% from last year.

Robinson said he hopes students who couldn’t get on campus housing will have a great school year regardless.

“Maybe you can’t get here for that first semester or first year, but still there’s an amazing opportunity for that student to attend FAMU even though they’re staying off campus,” Robinson said.

FAMU is providing financial assistance and meal plans to students who have to find a place to stay off campus.

The university is also in the process of buying new apartment buildings that could be available next semester, and has plans to build new dorms in the coming years.

