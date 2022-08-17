Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida.

“Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”

The event has run annually since 1997 in Elinor Klapp Phipps Park in northwest Tallahassee, drawing competitors from across the country and around the world, and upwards of 500 community volunteers.

“Recognized as a Leon County Legacy Event, Red Hills has been generously supported by funding from Visit Tallahassee and Leon County Tourist Development for many years,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Organizers said the focus of the sport is changing, after a reorganization of the Eventing Calendar by the United States Equestrian Federation. This “will radically impact Red Hills and sorely challenge its financial sustainability,” the group says.

“In choosing to prioritize large, commercially-based venues, the USEF has denied Red Hills the CCI4*-S Division for 2023-2027, a Division we have successfully run for many years. The USEF has scheduled the first Four Star of the season on top of Red Hills’ date, severely threatening Red Hills’ anticipated number of entries,” said Red Hills organizers.

“We value the tremendous support Red Hills has received through the many years from the City of Tallahassee, Leon County, and the Northwest Florida Water Management District as well as from our volunteers, our sponsors, and crowds of spectators. Red Hills International Horse Trials has had a strong run. We have much to be proud of as we say our goodbye,” the group’s statement says.

