Police: Attempted robbery at First Commerce off Capital Circle, suspect still at large

TPD at First Commerce Credit Union after two people were held up at the ATM.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say two people were held up at a bank Tuesday evening on the city’s north-west side.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle and West Tharpe Street.

The victims were reportedly using the ATM when an armed man approached.

The suspect was able to get away with personal property. No arrests were made at this point.

Police k-9s were brought in, but they were not able to track him down. Luckily no one was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

