Seat 3 city commission dispute continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A war of words continues between city commission candidates Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy.

This is after Bellamy said Matlow was airing an untrue attack ad on the radio, prompting him to issue a cease-and-desist letter for incumbent seat 3 holder Matlow, to pull the commercial.

Since the cease-and-desist letter, Matlow has removed the ad and replaced it with a similar one. However he says he excluded claims that Bellamy voted for former President Donald Trump, because they cannot be prove it.

“I believe what was in the ad. I believe David Bellamy’s neighbors when they tell me trump parades left from his home,” said Matlow in response to the cease-and-desist.

In the original radio ad, it claims that Bellamy is a Republican running as a Democrate and that he voted for and donated to both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In our first interview with Bellamy, he described the ad as false, saying it was illegal the way Matlow put the advertisement together and that he shouldn’t be able to make up who Bellamy has supported. However, in a second interview with Bellamy, he specifies that only certain parts of the ad were untrue.

“When he said that I supported Trump, voted for Trump, was a Trumpite. All of that is not true. I never supported Trump, and for him to say otherwise is being dishonest,” said Bellamy.

Matlow says Bellamy’s denial of the ad was unsettling, especially since in a June debate between the two candidates, Bellamy publicly admitted to voting for DeSantis. State elections records show Bellamy also donated $1500 dollars to DeSantis in 2018.

“I think he’s just continuing to distort the truth. He said he voted for Ron DeSantis and now he’s saying he didn’t so which David Bellamy should we believe,” said Matlow.

While to two are running in a non-party affiliation (NPA) race, both share a different stance on if affiliation actually matters in this political climate.

“I think it’s very dangerous to let partisan politics get into a local election. We’re not talking about trickledown economics. We’re not talking about defense spending,” said Bellamy. “We are talking about what’s best for Tallahassee, and we need someone that will be loyal to Tallahassee. Not loyal to a party.”

On the other hand, Matlow shared that despite Bellamy being registered as a Democrat, his support has gone to a number of Republicans. According to Matlow, with the stance that some Republican extremists have taken recently, he adds, he does not believe that’s the kind of representation Tallahassee needs.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.