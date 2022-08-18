Back to school: FSU students move in ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University freshmen arrive in advance of classes next week.

It’s starting to get crowded again on the FSU campus with classes set to start on Monday. Thousands of freshmen are moving in to on-campus housing this week, as parents and students get ready for a new school year.

About 6,600 students are moving in during the 10-day period, according to FSU. The students had one-hour slots to move in and each family picked a time slot. So there are no more than three or four families moving in at once per dorm.

Lots of energy was present on campus with freshmen looking forward to starting a new chapter of their lives.

One of the students who is a pre-med major said her grandmother and her mother both graduated from FSU and she definitely feels like she is in the right place.

”I’m happy to meet new people and start my career...I love learning and this is a great place to do it,” Freshman Emma Rich said. “I‘m just far enough away from home so that it’s far, but I’m close enough to drive back and I’m just super excited to be here.”

Emma is moving in from Tampa and she said moving day has been full of excitement for her.

