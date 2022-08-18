Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash.

They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from What’s App.

It sparked the start of this group and it’s something they’ve even taken home with them. It can be done while watching tv, sitting around the house, or in spare time.

Grocery sacks, a crochet hook, and scissors are all the items needed to make “plarn,” plastic yarn which is used to make a mat for those in need.

Thursday, volunteers gathered at Capital City Bank in Bradfordville for mat-making.

“We have a plastic bag-making event where we are opening it up to the community to be able to crochet plastic into mats for the homeless,” said the Manager at Capital City Bank Heidi Wieland.

The 3x6 ft mat can be used as a cushion between the ground and a person.

“The plastic forms a comfortable, soft, place for them to sleep one because the plastic bags once they are crocheted together make an incredibly soft fabric, so they are waterproof unless they are in a deep puddle. It keeps them off the ground, dry, and they sleep on them,” organizer Judi Baxter said.

Each mat consists of anywhere between 500 to 1,000 plastic sacks and when they are finished, they can be rolled up so they can be carried from site to site.

Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson said this is just one of the ways someone can help the homeless population in our community.

“This helps them in that respect, they do not have to sleep directly on the ground, especially this time of year when it is very wet, rainy, and cold. They can use these as mats and put covers over the mats,” Richardson said.

Volunteer Arthur Baxter has noticed an increase in the homeless population and only expects it to get larger. He encourages anyone with spare time to get out there and help.

“With the economy, the way that it is that need is going to increase, it is only plain and simple. The more that people struggle, the more that are going to be on the street, so the more we can do for some comfort will help,” Baxter said.

They will be hosting another event this Saturday at the Kearney Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for anyone who may be interested in volunteering.

