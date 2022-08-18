Football Friday Night introduces “Battle for the Banner”, awarded to best Student Section during 2022 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Football Friday Night begins this Friday. Ryan and I have been talking about it for weeks now along with the new features we have cooking to make our show even better.

We pride ourselves on the way we highlight players around the Big Bend and South Georgia, giving you the most games and highlights around every single Friday night, but we wanted to feature one group of people even more.

You--the fans. That’s right, we’re talking to YOU. Those of you who go out to each and every game, fire up the players, create the environment, and cheer on your teams to the very last whistle. This year, we’ve created something to up the ante for fans and students sections across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

“The Battle for the Banner”. The Banner you see above could be yours. Trojan fans, Raiders fans, Bulldogs fans, Yellow Jackets fans, Bearcat fans--ANYONE is eligible to win.

We’re going to be keeping a close eye on the fans and student sections across our area. At the end of the season, we will crown one student section a champion and present the banner to you and your school. The winner of the inaugural WCTV Sports/Football Friday Night Student Section Banner. The winner of the first ever Battle for the Banner.

So step up your game. Paint your chests. Get our attention. Be loud, and we’ll see who wins the Banner in 2022.

