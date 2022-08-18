Heavy police presence in northwest Tallahassee neighborhood

Police scene on Byington Circle, Tallahassee
Police scene on Byington Circle, Tallahassee(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two dozen law enforcement vehicles have a road blocked and a neighborhood surrounded in northwest Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

The scene is on Byington Circle, off of Mission Rd. just north of Interstate-10. A SWAT truck is there along with officers in tactical gear.

A WCTV reporter on scene reports hearing what sounded like flash grenades.

One resident who called WCTV said police are reporting a man is barricaded in his home.

Officers are going door to door, offering people the chance to leave if they’d like.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

