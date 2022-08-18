LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash.

The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately after the theft happened, which started the chase.

TPD used a pit maneuver to stop the car, and the truck driver accelerated after getting hit and then crashed outside the Chick-fil-a.

A witness said they saw the chase as it happened and the crash that followed. Another witness from a local business said they saw 19 police cars at the scene.

The suspect ran across the street behind Staples and was arrested. The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WCTV for the latest updates.

