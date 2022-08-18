LCSO makes arrest in child porn case

LCSO makes arrest in child pornography case.
LCSO makes arrest in child pornography case.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a child pornography investigation.

The (ICAC) Task Force at LCSO made an arrest after executing a search warrant at a residence at the 1700 block of Bernay Boulevard that involved possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The investigation began in April of 2022 and detectives were able to connect the illegal files to a 31-year-old Lazaro Martinez-Partida. After the search warrant, they found several electronic devices that contained child pornography.

This is an active investigation. LCSO asks anyone with any information about cases of exploitation of children to reach out to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Task Force at (850) 606-3300. LCSO offers cash rewards from $500 to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

