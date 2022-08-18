Leon Co. holds 11th annual ‘Day of Service’ remembering 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 60 volunteers including Leon County employees, community partners and volunteers were out at the Capitol City Estates neighborhood Thursday for the annual 9/11 remembrance day of service.

With the help of the council of neighborhoods associations the Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships identifies neighborhoods in unincorporated Leon County in need of beautification services.

“One of the best ways to recognize and really remember 9/11 is through service,” Shington Lammy, Leon County Office of Human Services and Community Partnerships director, said.

Cutting grass, picking up yard debris, painting homes and pressure washing driveways the volunteers worked throughout the day helping their fellow neighbors.

“We’re really trying to empower them and building up a sense of community,” Lammy said. “Neighbors helping neighbors in a way.”

Lammy said they talk with the neighborhood leaders beforehand to establish what work needs to be done so they have the proper equipment for the day of work.

In total, 15 homes in the Capitol City Estates neighborhoods were refurbished with their work.

Amongst the volunteers was James Kocha, who worked in New York City for over ten years and said he was across the street from the World Trade Center when, just 17 minutes apart, two Al-Qaeda hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers in 2001.

“I was in my office which was around the corner from the trade center upstairs and I heard the first explosion,” Kocha said. “I walked around to the other side and we saw that the trade center had been breached and we knew quickly that it was an airplane.”

Now, nearly 21 years later, Kocha is giving back to his community honoring the nearly 3,000 people who were killed by the terrorist attacks.

“I knew people who lost their lives in that building,” Kocha said. “They never get to have the privilege of doing what I’m doing here today.”

