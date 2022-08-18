TPD commits to mental health and crisis intervention training for all officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallassee Police Department is working to improve the way officers respond to people with mental health issues.

The Citizens Police Review Board has issued several recommendations on how to respond to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis.

A few of them are small language changes, but the biggest change would require that if police are at a crime scene and they suspect a person is having a mental health crisis, they must call an officer who has been trained in crisis intervention.

That change was not accepted by TPD.

“We don’t want policy to say you have to wait on a CIT trained officer when there’s a crime in progress and we need the officer to respond right now,” TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said.

Revell said this recommendation was unrealistic.

Instead, he proposed a different change: committing to getting 100% of sworn TPD officers trained in crisis intervention.

The training, also called CIT, is designed to teach officers how best to respond to people dealing with a mental illness.

“Ways to calm those situations down, you know, ways to de-escalate,” Revell said.

The Citizens Police Review Board accepted Revell’s suggestion.

Edward Gaines, chair of the board, said he’s satisfied with the compromise.

“What we’ll see in the future if there’s a mental health crisis taking place, is that the officer who responds initially will be CIT trained,” Gaines said. “And I think that’s great news for the community.”

The city also has mental health crisis teams, which can act as first responders to non-violent situations in which police aren’t necessary.

“If it’s best for that situation that police not go, then that’s what we want to happen,” Revell said. “We don’t want police responding to every single crisis if there are people that are better trained and better suited to deal with those situations.”

Gaines said he hopes the continued dialogue around TPD policies regarding mental health will help improve trust between police and the community.

“The goal is to continue to grow and operate with the best interests of the community in mind,” Gaines said.

Revell estimates that about half of his officers are currently CIT trained.

A TPD spokesperson couldn’t give a definitive timeline of when that number would reach 100%, but said it could take several years.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.