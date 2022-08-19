County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’

Bradfordville Dog Park
Bradfordville Dog Park(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”

“The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.

“The dog had recently visited Bradfordville Dog Park. Therefore, in an abundance of caution and to keep pets safe, the County has closed the park while analysis is underway,” Cavell said.

On Twitter, County Commissioner Brian Welch said the contaminant was a possible pythiosis/pythium or “flesh eating mold.”

A local veterinarian told WCTV the incident is no reason for pet owners to panic. She says the mold is commonly found in stagnant water, and recommends pet owners keep their animals out of those bodies of water to prevent them from getting sick.

Veterinary information online says pythiosis is caused by an organism called Pythium insidiosum. The organism can affect the gastrointestinal tract or the skin. The most effective treatment is surgical removal of all infected tissues, including amputation if a limb is involved.

