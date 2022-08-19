Hearing aids soon available over the counter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidelines for hearing aids could make them available over the counter soon.

The FDA is finalizing a rule this week to make the change official, and once it’s approved that would mean you will no longer need a prescription to get hearing aids.

”Going to the doctor is a hassle here in Gadsden County because of transportation because they don’t have access to get back and forth to the doctor,” Sonjadrill Butler, a case manager at Gadsden Senior Services, said. ”In case of emergencies when they can’t get in contact, that raises a lot of concerns, when you call to check on your loved one and you’re not able to reach them because they can’t hear the phone or someone goes knocking on the door to go check on them and they don’t hear you knocking at the door.”

The case manager said this will be a game changer for many seniors, simply because the process of getting to a doctor or hearing specialist for a prescription is challenging and many folks can’t drive or don’t have anyone to take them to appointments.

”Since I don’t have to go a doctor’s appointments and going through all that, now it’s more easier. I can go to the store buy them, come home, and it’s a done deal,” Willie Thigpen, a Gadsden County Resident, said.

The FDA reported this new rule is mainly for people who have mild to moderate hearing challenges. Audiologists said everyone should get their hearing evaluated even if you think you only have a mild case, because in reality it could be more severe.

The FDA expects more affordable, over the counter hearing aids could be available in stores as soon as mid-October.

