Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms.

The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse.

Director of the Office of Research Stewardship for Leon County Maggie Theriot said period poverty is the limitations to menstrual products by affordability or access.

“You can now today find dispensers for period products in numerous buildings whether that be our parks, our libraries, or the Leon County Courthouse,” Theriot said.

Theriot said the initiative which the county backed with $20,000 in funding helps remove barriers for women in the community.

The dispensers are free of cost and the county plans on adding an additional dozen dispensaries of the products.

“When your cycle is interrupted by a period and you don’t have proper products that can interfere with your ability to attend work, school and function,” Theriot said.

Below is a full list of county facilities that are offering free menstrual products:

Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe Street

Leon County Government Annex Building, 1st Floor, 315 S. Calhoun Street

Leon County Human Services & Community Partnerships, 615 Paul Russell Road

Libraries

LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, 200 W. Park Avenue

Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams Street

Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road

Lake Jackson Branch Library, 3840-300 N. Monroe Street

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Woodville Branch Library, 8000 Old Woodville Road

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway

Parks and Greenways

J Lee Vause Park, 6024 Old Bainbridge Road

Daniel B. Chaires Community Park, 4768 Chaires Cross Road

Canopy Oaks Community Park, 3250 Point View Drive

J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park, 1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr. Lane

Miccosukee Community Park, 15011 Cromartie Road

Fort Braden Community Park, 15100 Blountstown Highway

Pedrick Pond Park, 5701 Mahan Dr

Fred George Greenway Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Apalachee Regional Park, 7300 Apalachee Parkway

Community Centers

Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Highway

Dorothy Cooper Spence Community Center, 4768 Chaires Cross Road

Miccosukee Community Center, 13887 Moccasin Gap Road

Bradfordville Community Center, 6808 Beech Ridge Trail

Florida Department of Health Buildings

Florida Department of Health in Leon County Roberts & Stevens Clinic, 1515 Old Bainbridge Road

Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 2965 Municipal Way

Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 872 W. Orange Avenue

The Molar Express – Florida Department of Health in Leon County, 912 Railroad Avenue

