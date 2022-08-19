Museum of Florida History will close for renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After Labor Day, the Museum of Florida History will temporarily close as part of ongoing renovations at the R. A. Gray Building, according to the Florida Department of State, which operates the museum.

The renovations are part of a repair project on the plaza level above the museum’s exhibit galleries.

“As Florida’s official state history museum, we take great pride in preserving our artifacts and sharing them with the public,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

“Artifacts in the Museum’s collection are an important part of Florida’s irreplaceable heritage. They will be removed from the exhibit galleries as a precautionary measure and will be back on display for the public when the museum reopens,” Byrd said

The Department of State did not provide a timeline for when the work will be finished and the museum can reopen.

Some exhibits in the Museum have already closed in preparation for the project, and artifacts have been removed in other areas, according to DOS.

During the closure, the Museum will continue to offer virtual programs as well as off-site programming and outreach.

Details on the Museum’s upcoming programs and other educational offerings are available online at MuseumofFloridaHistory.com.

