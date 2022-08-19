Museum of Florida History will close for renovations

Museum of Florida History
Museum of Florida History(Florida Dept of State)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After Labor Day, the Museum of Florida History will temporarily close as part of ongoing renovations at the R. A. Gray Building, according to the Florida Department of State, which operates the museum.

The renovations are part of a repair project on the plaza level above the museum’s exhibit galleries.

“As Florida’s official state history museum, we take great pride in preserving our artifacts and sharing them with the public,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

“Artifacts in the Museum’s collection are an important part of Florida’s irreplaceable heritage. They will be removed from the exhibit galleries as a precautionary measure and will be back on display for the public when the museum reopens,” Byrd said

The Department of State did not provide a timeline for when the work will be finished and the museum can reopen.

Some exhibits in the Museum have already closed in preparation for the project, and artifacts have been removed in other areas, according to DOS.

During the closure, the Museum will continue to offer virtual programs as well as off-site programming and outreach.

Details on the Museum’s upcoming programs and other educational offerings are available online at MuseumofFloridaHistory.com.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Copson mugshot
11 hour standoff in Tallahassee comes to an end, suspect identified
TPD chase that led to a crash and arrest of a suspect.
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
New details are coming to light in regards to a strong-arm robbery that happened on Tuesday...
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a plan to persuade veterans and first responders to...
Leon County Teacher’s Associations reacts to Governor DeSantis’ plan to address teacher shortage

Latest News

Bradfordville Dog Park
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
Frank Copson mugshot
11 hour standoff in Tallahassee comes to an end, suspect identified