Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say

Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE, Tx. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was found in the bushes outside an apartment complex in Texas on Thursday.

The Waxahachie Police Department said officers found the baby boy wrapped in a T-shirt around 8:30 a.m.

The infant was treated by medical staff and taken to a hospital where he is doing well, according to police.

Authorities said the newborn is in the custody of Child Protection Services.

The juvenile mother of the child has been identified but police have not released her name.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Copson mugshot
11 hour standoff in Tallahassee comes to an end, suspect identified
TPD chase that led to a crash and arrest of a suspect.
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
New details are coming to light in regards to a strong-arm robbery that happened on Tuesday...
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a plan to persuade veterans and first responders to...
Leon County Teacher’s Associations reacts to Governor DeSantis’ plan to address teacher shortage

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Food safety expert shares tips on protecting school lunches from foodborne illnesses
Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets