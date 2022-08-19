Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, California, after two planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(KION-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.

NTSB air safety investigator Fabian Salazar says that there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Copson mugshot
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TPD chase that led to a crash and arrest of a suspect.
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
New details are coming to light in regards to a strong-arm robbery that happened on Tuesday...
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
LCSO makes arrest in child pornography case.
LCSO makes arrest in child porn case

Latest News

Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in...
Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror