Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library.

Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic book collection worth more than $100,000 and then selling the issues to collectors both in person and online.   Peak was fired from his job as a library security guard and is currently facing four felony charges.

Thursday, Peak’s defense attorney filed copies of affidavits detailing interviews with two library employees who claim the supposedly “stolen” comic books have recently been found inside Strozier Library.

“These ‘special collection comic books’ were found in a rubber container that was filled with comic books,” security guard Drew Callahan said in his affidavit. “It would appear that the comic books never left the building.”

Defense attorney Tim Jansen wants the charges against Peak dropped and wants to know who knew about the comic book discovery and when.

Late Thursday, FSU News Communications Director Amy Farnum-Patronis confirmed some of the comic books initially reported stolen were found at the library.

“A small number of the missing items (38 of approximately 5,000) were recently found in Strozier Library in a location other than where they were previously properly stored,” Patronis said. “FSU Libraries reported this information to law enforcement investigators immediately. The recovery of these materials is under investigation, and FSUPD is in communication with the State Attorney’s office on this matter.”

Prosecutor Andrew Deneen says he is “aware of the filings and the claims made by the defense, but they do not layout a full picture of the facts.” Deneen says he is working with FSU Police to investigate.

We have reached out to the FSU Police Department for comment.

Peak’s next court date is currently scheduled for September 14th.

