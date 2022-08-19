Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual conference Friday, with 500 people from various industries across the Capital City in attendance.

Business leaders came together to discuss issues facing the Tallahassee community.

There are several panels happening Saturday on a variety of topics--from improving childhood learning in Tallahassee to addressing local labor shortages.

The conference began with focusing on fighting hunger in Leon County.

Attendees packed 25,000 meals and 1,00 backpacks, which will go to students at two Title 1 schools -- Riley and Bond Elementary.

Sammie Dixon, the chamber chairman, said this event served multiple purposes -- helping out kids in need and also fostering an environment of collaboration.

“For too long in Tallahassee, statewide, nationally, we’ve been polarized, and people do not collaborate anymore,” Dixon said. “You’re gonna hear that word a lot: collaboration. We have to talk, tear down the silos.”

Saturday FSU president Richard McCullough will be giving the keynote speech.

Dixon said McCullough will be discussing a project in the works between FSU and TMH to build a new research facility.

