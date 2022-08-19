Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street.

According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are encouraged to call TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

According to WCTV’s internal count, this is the city’s 84th shooting of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.