Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist

Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday.

WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which made the process of starting the year more difficult. However, with classes starting on Monday, they had to shift the focus on going back to school.

“I was very frantic. I mean very frantic, like I didn’t think anything like that was even possible,” Gerri Birch, one of the parents of a FAMU student, said.

Birch said her daughter completed the housing request back in April, but she found out four weeks before her scheduled move-in date that she would not have a place to stay on campus.

“It was frustrating, it was panic mode,” Birch said.

FAMU said that even though classes start on Monday, they are still actively working to get freshmen and transfer students living on campus.

“That’s a day by day, hour by hour activity and we’re going to keep pushing that until we get every room we can on campus made available to students who want to stay here,” FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said.

According to FAMU, there are currently 300 students on the waitlist, which is down from 395 on Monday and they’ve also had 198 cancellations.

“We’re working hard each and every day to narrow that list down, and it’s going down, so I’m happy about that,” Robinson said.

Birch said her daughter just got moved into an apartment on Wednesday, and while she understands the challenges for FAMU, she feels there could have been better communication.

“We probably would’ve made a different plan than we had to make because we could’ve made a more educated decision, but we’re still just blessed to have found something that works, Birch said.

FAMU said the housing director and staff will keep making phone calls and reaching out to students who would still like to live on campus, as more beds become available.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Copson mugshot
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TPD chase that led to a crash and arrest of a suspect.
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
New details are coming to light in regards to a strong-arm robbery that happened on Tuesday...
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee

Latest News

Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual conference at Amelia Island
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial