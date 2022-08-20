Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.

A trough of low pressure aloft over the Great Lakes and (later) into New England will help to bring disturbances aloft to help bring rain chances higher starting Monday. Also, higher atmospheric moisture content will increase again to bring odds to 70% with highs a little cooler (mid to upper 80s) Monday through Tuesday.

Coverage and confidence of showers and thunderstorms will decrease slightly Wednesday through Friday and range between 50% and 60%.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.