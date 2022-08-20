Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.

A trough of low pressure aloft over the Great Lakes and (later) into New England will help to bring disturbances aloft to help bring rain chances higher starting Monday. Also, higher atmospheric moisture content will increase again to bring odds to 70% with highs a little cooler (mid to upper 80s) Monday through Tuesday.

Coverage and confidence of showers and thunderstorms will decrease slightly Wednesday through Friday and range between 50% and 60%.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Frank Copson mugshot
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
Bradfordville Dog Park
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20
Josh's Friday Evening Forecast: August 19, 2022
Josh’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 19, 2022
Josh's Evening Forecast: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Josh’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 18, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCalll has the details on the better rain chances late week.
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 17