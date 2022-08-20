Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20

A good mix of sun and clouds on the way for Sunday morning, but keep the umbrella handy as afternoon showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an active afternoon full of showers & thunderstorms, things will quiet down this evening with isolated showers and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s.

Much of the same in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of sun & clouds to start the day, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the low 90′s, but feel like the triple digits thanks to the oppressive humidity throughout the region.

Rain chances remain on the high side throughout the week thanks to an upper-level trough sitting just to the north of our viewing area. The added atmospheric moisture will also help contribute to the afternoon showers.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 will continue to track off into the Mexican coastline this evening, bringing heavy showers to South Texas. No impacts at all for our area. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of formation into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. Something to keep our eye on, but much too far away to concern us for the time being.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

