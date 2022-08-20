Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10.

A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.

According to FHP, the vehicle was located at the 234-mile maker westbound Jefferson County rest area.

Troopers started to call out for the man inside the vehicle, with no response. When EMS approached the car a short while later, the man was found with gunshots to his body and was pronounced dead.

According to FHP, the man left a suicide note.

The FHP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence was called to the scene to investigate.

