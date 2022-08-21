Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.
Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Another rainy week ahead, wtih coverage sticking around 60-70% through Friday.
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, August 21
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’