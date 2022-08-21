Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain at 50-50 for the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. The Sunday morning cloud cover will likely have a delayed effect on the development of showers and storms thanks to slower daytime heating. Rain chances will likely be the highest in the afternoon through the evening.

A trough of low pressure aloft will move into the eastern U.S. early week and help to bring mid-level disturbances to aid in the lift. In addition, increased atmospheric moisture and an approaching cold front mid to late week will bring rain chances to between 60% and 70% for most of the work week. The front may linger on Friday, but rain chances will be kept at 50% for Friday and Saturday based mainly on the confidence of the forecast that far out.

Because of the cloud coverage and better rain chances, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations during the work week. The morning lows will remain in the lower to mid 70s.

