Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain at 50-50 for the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. The Sunday morning cloud cover will likely have a delayed effect on the development of showers and storms thanks to slower daytime heating. Rain chances will likely be the highest in the afternoon through the evening.

A trough of low pressure aloft will move into the eastern U.S. early week and help to bring mid-level disturbances to aid in the lift. In addition, increased atmospheric moisture and an approaching cold front mid to late week will bring rain chances to between 60% and 70% for most of the work week. The front may linger on Friday, but rain chances will be kept at 50% for Friday and Saturday based mainly on the confidence of the forecast that far out.

Because of the cloud coverage and better rain chances, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations during the work week. The morning lows will remain in the lower to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
FSU Police arrested Todd Peak of Crawfordville on Friday. He is charged with grand theft of...
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
Bradfordville Dog Park
County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’

Latest News

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 21
A good mix of sun and clouds on the way for Sunday morning, but keep the umbrella handy as...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 20
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20