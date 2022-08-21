Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting

Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
Quincy Police are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and a man lying on the ground next to the vehicle.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida, but was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

QPD has a person of interest at this time, but is not publicly identifying that person.

Anyone with information about this active case should contact QPD at 850-627-7111. Remain anonymous by contacting Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

